Is it Necessary to cover up the Generator with a Generator Cover?

Generators are now available in various capacities, ranging from those for home use to heavy-duty industrial generators. Most of the time, people are not much keen on keeping the generators covered. However, suppose you are not using the generator over time and keeping it stored somewhere. In that case, it is important to protect it using a good quality generator cover to keep it protected. It is also advisable to keep a generator covered daily while it is not used. But it is not advisable to cover up the generator when it is in use as the fumes and other debris produced during generator operation may get accumulated inside the cover and adversely affect the generator unit.