New York City, NY

New York bill seeks to limit police use of deadly force

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is proposing legislation to overhaul the use of force by police, in many cases requiring de-escalation tactics and other measures before officers take lethal action. Attorney General Letitia James said Friday the bill introduced recently in the state legislature would codify a use-of-force continuum that some departments, including the NYPD, use. The head of New York City’s largest police union, Patrick Lynch, blasted the proposal, saying it would “make it impossible” for officers to determine if they’re allowed to use force.

