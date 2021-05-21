Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation gets $1.2M

One of the greatest mistakes we make is that we should be able to understand all things with enough information. We cannot. Paradoxes prove we cannot. A good example is time itself. I once thought that time was nothing more than the ratio of distance to velocity, or t=D/v since we know that distance traveled depends on the product of our velocity and time. But Albert Einstein was a far better thinker than most everyone else on earth. He alleged, and it was later proved, that time is not fixed, as we would expect.