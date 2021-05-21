newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Republican Party

AP's firing of journalist following tweets prompts outcry

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press is being criticized for firing a young journalist over her social media activity, with some suggesting the news agency bowed to political pressure over her pro-Palestinian views from when she was in college. The journalist, Emily Wilder, was working in Arizona but had tweeted about the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Palestinians. Republicans at her former college, Stanford, had criticized her as an “anti-Israel agitator,” and some conservative media had spread the story. AP policy says employees should not post opinions on controversial issues. The AP says the firing was over Wilder's social media activity after she became an employee.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#Republicans#News Agency#Political News#Political Opinions#The Associated Press#Palestinians#Stanford#Firing#Ap Policy#Controversial Issues#Israel#Gaza#Political Pressure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Republican Party
Country
Palestine
Related
SportsNew York Post

AP acknowledges ‘mistakes’ made in firing of Emily Wilder

Senior Associated Press staffers conceded “mistakes” were made in the firing of a rookie reporter over her pro-Palestinian tweets, but insist the move was still the “right decision.”. Top brass at the news organization held a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss Emily Wilder, a 22-year-old news associate in Phoenix...
MinoritiesVox

Journalists can tweet about Black Lives Matter but not about Palestine

Last week, no one had heard of Emily Wilder. Then she became the focus of a national campaign to get her fired. Days later, she was. Things move fast. So there’s a good chance that days from now, the story of a rookie journalist who lost her job because of the way she used social media to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, will have faded from the discourse. Her firing will become just another bullet point in future stories about “cancel culture” on the right and left.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

AP Reviewing Social Media Policies After Firing Reporter For Tweets

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press said Monday that it is launching a review of its social media policies after questions were raised about last week’s firing of one of its journalists who had expressed pro-Palestinian views. That announcement came hours after more than 100 AP journalists signed a...
Twitterbarrettsportsmedia.com

AP Reporters Decry Colleague’s Firing in Letter

Recently, the Associated Press fired a reporter over pro-Palestinian tweets she posted. during her time in college. As a result, more than 100 AP reporters have signed an open. letter protesting the firing of Emily Wilder. “Journalists demand transparency from the subjects of our reporting and seek to hold. the...
Middle EastWorld Socialist Web Site

AP journalist fired after right-wing campaign over Palestinian activism

Last week, in a chilling act of political censorship, the Associated Press (AP) fired new staffer Emily Wilder over her pro-Palestinian positions while a student at Stanford University, and for posts on social media critical of the government of Israel. The decision to fire Wilder came after the Stanford chapter...
EconomyVanity Fair

Ousted AP Journalist Says She Was “Hung Out to Dry” By the News Agency

Emily Wilder, the 22-year-old journalist who was fired from the Associated Press last week over purported social media policy violations, called the termination “an opportunity to make me a scapegoat” amid a conservative-led “smear campaign” that seized on opinions expressed in college. “What future does it promise to aspiring reporters that an institution like The Associated Press would sacrifice those with the least power to the cruel trolling of a group of anonymous bullies?” she asked in a statement on Saturday.
Middle EastTelegraph

BBC investigating Palestinian journalist who tweeted 'Hitler was right'

The BBC has launched an investigation into a Palestinian journalist who tweeted “Hitler was right” and compared Israel to Nazi Germany. Digital journalist Tala Halawa, who works as a Palestine Specialist for the Corporation’s BBC Monitoring service, posted the comments on her social media profile on July 20, 2014. She...
PalestineJezebel

The Journalist Fired by the AP for Supporting Palestine Says She 'Will Not Be Intimidated Into Silence'

Emily Wilder has released a public statement regarding her unceremonious firing by the Associated Press. In the statement, posted to Twitter on Saturday, the 22-year-old journalist and recent Stanford graduate, whom the AP fired after bowing to a smear campaign mounted by Stanford College Republicans over Wilder’s support for pro-Palestinian causes while on campus, Wilder notes that she never received a clear answer as to why she was terminated beyond vague, unsupported claims that she allegedly violated the news agency’s social media policy.
Phoenix, AZNew York Post

AP rookie staffer Emily Wilder fired over ‘biased’ pro-Palestinian tweets

An Associated Press reporter has been fired over pro-Palestinian tweets she posted while in college – and now she insists she’s a victim of “cancel culture.”. Emily Wilder, a former Arizona Republic intern, started as an AP news associate in Phoenix on May 3, but learned just 16 days later that her time at the 174-year-old news agency would abruptly end due to the “clear bias” it says she showed in her social media posts, the Washington Post reported Thursday.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Intercept

Emily Wilder’s Firing Is No Surprise: AP Has Always Been Right-Wing

The Associated Press has received an enormous amount of criticism, including from its own staffers, for firing Emily Wilder, 22, after hiring her as a news associate just 17 days before. According to AP, Wilder was let go for “violations of AP’s social media policy.” AP’s action was clearly in response to a right-wing pressure campaign targeting Wilder for her activism in college supporting Palestinian rights.
PoliticsTimes Daily

Defiant Belarus leader slams EU sanctions on plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion." Copyright 2021 The...