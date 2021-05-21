newsbreak-logo
California State

Gunshot kills boy in Southern California road-rage attack

 2 days ago

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway has been shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Friday on State Route 55 in the city of Orange. The California Highway Patrol told KTLA that the road-rage incident occurred between the boy's mother and another motorist who opened fire. The boy died at a hospital. The CHP is asking for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dashboard cameras.

