Louisiana State

Shackled Black man ordered belly down in deadly arrest

By JIM MUSTIAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New body-camera video of Ronald Greene’s arrest shows Louisiana state troopers ordering the shackled, beaten Black man to keep lying facedown -- a tactic that may have hindered his breathing -- and an autopsy cited restraint and “inflicted head injury” among the factors in his death. The Associated Press obtained still more investigative details of Greene’s 2019 arrest this week after it published previously unreleased footage that showed troopers converging on his car after a high-speed chase, repeatedly jolting him with stun guns, putting him in a chokehold, beating him and dragging him by his ankle shackles.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

AP: Top cop in Black man’s deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged last month.
Video shows Louisiana police brutality in deadly arrest of Black man

Louisiana state troopers have been captured on body camera video stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologised for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage of the man’s last moments alive that The Associated Press obtained after authorities refused to release it for two years. “I’m...
AP obtains new footage of Black man's police death

Body-camera footage shows troopers failing to render aid to a handcuffed Black man after a high-speed chase in Louisiana. The video and Ronald Greene's autopsy raise new questions about the law enforcement response to his May 2019 death. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Police release footage showing Black man punched, stunned in deadly arrest

More than two years after Ronald Greene died while in police custody, Louisiana State Police have released hours of video evidence related to his arrest. The videos, released two days after The Associated Press obtained body camera footage of the incident, show state troopers punching and using a stun gun on Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, after he crashed his car following a pursuit in northern Louisiana on May 10, 2019.
Ronald Greene punched and dragged by police before his death, video shows

Two years after Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with white police officers in May 2019, the Louisiana police department released footage of the incident. Louisiana state police had refused to publicly release footage from the incident, which they claimed culminated in Greene dying from crashing...
The Independent

Ronald Greene autopsy details revealed as new video shows police stopped him rolling over after beating him

Newly obtained footage shows Louisiana state troopers ordering Black motorist Ronald Greene to lie on his stomach and remain face down in shackles, following a violent arrest where he was choked, punched in the head, and Tased.Footage from the ultimately fatal 2019 encounter has been released for the first time this week, with the Associated Press obtaining new video that showed a state trooper shouting at Mr Greene to stay on his stomach.“Don’t you turn over. Lay on your belly. Lay on your belly” AP reported Trooper Kory York shouting at the shacked man.“You better lay on your f****** belly...
Forbes

‘He Was Tortured’: Outrage Erupts Over Videos Of Black Man’s Deadly Encounter With Louisiana Police

Videos obtained by The Associated Press showing the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana have sparked renewed national outrage over police brutality, with new body cam footage the AP revealed Friday showing the 49-year-old Ronald Greene was forced to remain face down on the ground despite having dangerously low oxygen levels, in what Greene's sister said Friday amounted to evidence he "was tortured.”
BET

Black Man Wearing Life-Like White Man Face Mask Arrested For Several Beverly Hills Robberies

On Thursday (May 6), the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that a man suspected in more than 30 Los Angeles-area burglaries has been arrested. CBS Los Angeles reports that a 33-year-old Black man named Rockim Prowell, of Inglewood, was pulled over by BHPD officers on May 2. During the course of an investigation of his belongings, they discovered a face mask and other items that police said connect him to two residential burglaries in the city. The face mask camouflaged Prowell so that he appeared as a white man in surveillance videos.