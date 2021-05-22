A little-known police death in North Carolina

Editors' note: The militarization of police is a global enterprise. This story was originally published on May 10, 2018, three weeks after local organizers won the first city resolution against international police exchanges in the nation that prevents police officers from receiving military-style training in Israel. We're republishing this success story now in support of the South's legacy of intersectional solidarity with Palestine, dating back to the Civil Rights Movement. Over the last 20 years, Israel has trained thousands of American police forces, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and military units for decades, feeding an exchange of tactics used by United States forces against Black and Brown people both at home and abroad. We hope many more cities around the country follow Durham's lead.