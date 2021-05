The Daily Herald rightly stated, "Help us all. Do your part." (Editorial: Do your part; get the COVI-19 vaccination) With Illinois' help, Taiwan can help the health of all. Taiwan has been successful in containing COVID-19. At the pandemic's first outbreak, Taiwan was expected to be among the most severely affected by the epidemic. Yet, Taiwan virtually halted the disease within its borders. Moreover, life and work have continued much as normal for the majority of the population.