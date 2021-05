Deer in residential areas—homeowners either love the friendly visitors or wish they would leave plants alone. While hunting season has come and gone, traces of white-tailed deer in residential areas or on landowners’ property are nearing their peak. According to Alabama Extension Professor Mark Smith, white-tailed deer may begin to increase herbivory in residential areas. Whether to welcome them, or steer them in another direction, there are some basic steps to take to attract these creatures.