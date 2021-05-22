Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

newsbreak-logo
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Butera in the 9th. E_J.Iglesias (9), Watson (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Murphy 2 (9), Pinder (3), Laureano (6), Rojas 2 (11). 3B_Lagares (1). HR_Canha (9), off Quintana; Pinder (2), off Mayers; Laureano (11), off R.Iglesias; Lowrie (4), off R.Iglesias; J.Iglesias (4), off Kaprielian; Walsh (9), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Canha (14), Murphy 2 (20), Pinder 3 (5), Laureano (21), Lowrie (25), J.Iglesias (13), Walsh (32), Lagares 2 (6).

MLBFrankfort Times

Minnesota-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels first. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield, Miguel Sano to Lewis Thorpe. Phil Gosselin homers to center field. Anthony Rendon walks. Justin Upton pops out to Josh Donaldson. Taylor Ward flies out to deep left center field to Luis Arraez.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kurt Suzuki catching Tuesday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the lineup for Tuesday night's contest against left-hander Hyeon-Jong Yang and the Texas Rangers. Suzuki will catch left-hander Andrew Heaney and hit eighth. Drew Butera should be available off the bench after starting at catcher last game. numberFire’s models project Suzuki for...
MLBnumberfire.com

Shohei Ohtani back in Angels' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani is back in the lineup for Tuesday night's contest against left-hander Hyeon-Jong Yang and the Texas Rangers. What It Means:. Ohtani will bat second as the Angels' DH after being held out of the previous lineup. He has a .268 batting average...
MLBWashington Post

MLB Calendar

June 2-3 — Owners meeting, New York. July 11-13 — Amateur draft, Denver. July 13 — All-Star Game, Denver. July 25 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y. Aug. 12 — New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa. Aug. 22 — Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland at...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers take the road to the Angel Stadium to open up a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers are coming into this series fresh off a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Houston Astros. The Rangers are now 22-27 and in fourth-place and six full games behind the lead in the AL West Division. The Angels avoided a sweep after winning 6-5 in their last time out against the Oakland Athletics. The win brings their record to 20-27, but still in last place with 7 games behind the lead Oakland Athletics in AL West.
MLBESPN

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 3

A-struck out for Johnson in the 5th. b-walked for Woodruff in the 7th. c-grounded out for Taylor in the 7th. d-flied out for Diaz in the 8th. LOB--San Diego 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B--Hosmer (7). HR--Pham (2), off Perdomo; Piña (4), off Snell; García (8), off Snell. RBI--Pham 2 (12), Hosmer (26), Piña 2 (8), García (25), Wong 2 (10).
MLBABC30 Fresno

Mickey Callaway banned until at least end of 2022 season, fired by Los Angeles Angels

Mickey Callaway has been placed on the ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season following Major League Baseball's investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, details of which were originally shared by The Athletic. In a statement that was issued Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote that the investigation...
MLBESPN

L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

HBP--Paredes (Taylor). WP--J.Smith. Umpires--Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez. T--3:27. A--34,443 (41,168). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
MLBthesportsbank.net

Under Fire Tony La Russa the Focal Point in White Sox-Cardinals Series

The Chicago White Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals tonight to begin a three game set that is absolutely bursting at the seams with storylines. The Sox are about to embark on a series where if they help themselves out by winning, they’re also helping out the team their fans hate the most (Chicago Cubs) by beating up on the team that Cubs fans hate the most.
MLBdailydodgers.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Josh Beckett Throws No-Hitter Against Phillies

On May 25, 2014, Josh Beckett threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0 win at Citizens Bank Park. The no-hitter was the first of Beckett's career, and 24th in Dodgers franchise history — at the time. Prior to Beckett, the Dodgers' last no-hitter was thrown by Hideo Nomo against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sept.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Canning expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (22-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-27, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (3-3, 5.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will play on Wednesday.
MLBcbslocal.com

Ohtani Smashes His 15th Homer With Angels Beating Rangers 11-5

ANAHEIM (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 15th homer during a six-run burst, Andrew Heaney got his first win in eight weeks and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-5 Tuesday night. Ohtani scorched a cutter by Brett de Geus down the right-field line for a three-run shot...
MLBaftermarketnews.com

Yokohama Tire Extends Los Angeles Angels Partnership

Yokohama Tire has signed a three-year extension of its sponsorship of the Los Angeles Angels. Yokohama has continuously been a sponsor of the club since 2011, and its corporate logo will once again be prominently featured in left-center field at Angel Stadium. “Los Angeles Angels baseball is back and so...
MLBbaseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: A Crossover Episode with the Locked On Astros Podcast

Jeff joined Eric and Brett of the Locked On Astros podcast for a crossover episode breaking down the upcoming series, the 2017 World Series and a lot more. Locked On Dodgers, the daily podcast about the Los Angeles Dodgers with hosts Jeff Snider and Vince Samperio, is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Cueto in the 6th. b-struck out for M.Kelly in the 6th. c-homered for Dickerson in the 8th. d-pinch hit for McGee in the 9th. e-flied out for Mantiply in the 9th. 1-ran for Ruf in the 6th. 2-ran for P.Smith in the 9th. LOB—San Francisco 4,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 MVP candidates competing with Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is the Most Valuable Player in the American League so far. The three-way player, Shohei Ohtani is tied for second in the AL with 14 home runs, sports a 2.37 ERA in six starts on the mound, has elite speed, and can even play in the field. The LA Angels are blessed to have a player who has both an elite arm and an elite bat.