Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers take the road to the Angel Stadium to open up a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers are coming into this series fresh off a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Houston Astros. The Rangers are now 22-27 and in fourth-place and six full games behind the lead in the AL West Division. The Angels avoided a sweep after winning 6-5 in their last time out against the Oakland Athletics. The win brings their record to 20-27, but still in last place with 7 games behind the lead Oakland Athletics in AL West.