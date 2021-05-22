newsbreak-logo
Marshall County, AL

CAJA hires a new exec. director

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherry Willis has been named the new Executive Director for the Court Appointed Juvenile Advocates (CAJA) of Marshall County, the CAJA board of directors announced. Willis is from Arab and is a resident of Cherokee Ridge. She has been employed with CAJA of Marshall County for eight years, first as Volunteer Coordinator, three times serving as acting or interim Executive Director, then returning to the position of Volunteer Coordinator. She has been a CAJA volunteer for 12 years. She was a supporter and fundraiser for CAJA for several years before becoming an advocate. She served as a Loaned Executive with United Way of Marshall County, and has been active in several Arab and Marshall County community organizations.

