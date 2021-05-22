newsbreak-logo
Tidal, a decentralized insurance platform, will use Litentry to enhance the security of ID-based networks»CryptoNinjas

By Justice News Flash Report
justicenewsflash.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLitentry, cross-chain decentralized identity (DID) Aggregator The company that is able to link user identities between multiple decentralized networks announced the establishment of the latest partnership with Tidal Finance. TidalFinance is a decentralized insurance market that provides customized insurance pools for one or more assets. Through this new partnership, Tidal...

www.justicenewsflash.com
#Insurance Premiums#Data Aggregation#Insurance Company#Data Networks#Protecting Networks#Information Security#Tidal Finance#Tidalfinance#Defi#Api#Kyc#Decentralized Services#Security Solutions#Data Transmission#User Data#Financial Services#Interoperability Services#Identity Aggregation#Complex Algorithms#User Identities
