US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

The three largest U.S. airlines are getting ready to resume flights between the United States and Tel Aviv after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire. Flights from the U.S. stopped last week after Tel Aviv's main airport came under rocket fire. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines plan to resume service from the New York City area to Tel Aviv starting Friday night. American Airlines plans to restart New York-Tel Aviv flights on Monday. All three airlines stopped flying to Israel in the middle of last week.

