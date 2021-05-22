newsbreak-logo
Marshall County, AL

Big trial in Burke's courtroom

 5 days ago

A big case is underway in federal court in Huntsville and Marshall County's Liles Burke, who is a federal judge, is presiding over it. It's a civil lawsuit alleging breach of contract where TVA reneged on a deal to sell the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant to Nuclear Development. TVA contends it backed out because Nuclear Development had dragged its feet in getting the necessary permits to resume construction on the plant, which dates back to the 1970s. Nuclear Development has countered TVA backed out because it went after TVA's largest customer, Memphis Gas, Light and Power, as a potential customer once it got the plant going.

