Grenada urges UK to add the destination to green list

The natural landscape of Namibia, from its desert dunes to vast savannas, draws visitors around the globe, so when hospitality brand Habitas envisioned a new hotel there, preserving the natural balance was top of mind. Habitas Namibia, a modular build crafted mainly from sustainably-sourced wood, marks the brand's second hotel (the flagship property opened in Tulum, Mexico in 2017). "Nature plays a fundamental role for Habitas Namibia and when creating the property, we ensured full immersion into the natural world, comfort and space designed for human connection, and sustainability throughout the entire design and execution process," says Kfir Levy, co-founder. The team decided on a modular building approach to minimize carbon emissions—and environmental impact—compared to traditional methods of construction. "Our design philosophy is simple: we let the nature speak for itself," Levy adds.