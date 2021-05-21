newsbreak-logo
World

Grenada urges UK to add the destination to green list

Travel Weekly
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prime minister of Grenada has written to his British counterpart asking for the destination to be added to the UK’s green list. Keith Mitchell told UK PM Boris Johnson that there was “deep disappointment” when the new traffic light system did not categorise the destination as green, which enables returning travellers to avoid quarantine.

