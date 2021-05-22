Las Vegas woman offering $6000 for lost cat

The buzz and twinkling lights of Las Vegas are burning brighter than ever as the city revives itself with an anticipated awakening. Here’s what we’re enjoying now. Take your taste buds on an opulent adventure at Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar, where caviar and top-notch spirits are the stars of the show. The storied lobby piano bar is offering elevated versions of approachable fare featuring the coveted delicacy, from caviar tacos wrapped in a crispy potato shell and stacked with layered flavors of hamachi, lemon, chives, olive oil and Daurenki caviar (shown above) to chocolate caviar service featuring dark chocolate pearls (made to look like caviar) paired with Meyer lemon gelee, fresh citrus supremes, rose Champagne sorbet and vanilla chantilly. Don’t forget to order the Poof! cocktail (shown right), which arrives in a glass-domed cloud of smoke and includes a mix of Bulleit rye whiskey, Copper & King apple brandy and Carpano Antica sweet vermouth. Sip, sip, hooray! bellagio.mgmresorts.com.