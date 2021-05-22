newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas woman offering $6000 for lost cat

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Puma has been missing since February. Since then his owner has mailed high-quality flyers out to her entire community and is offering up a lot of cash. While some people might think it's going overboard -- Sherlyn Allred said it's worth it if it means her feline family member can come home.

