Hot Artist Alert: Fana Hues Shares New Music Video for Luscious Single “Lay Up”

Cover picture for the articleFor Pasadena local musician Fana Hues, music is not just a profession or a passion; it’s a tightly woven net shimmering with jewels of her family, friends and an innate purpose. It’s a space where Hues can explore her emotions free from the restraints society can place on a young woman and her emotions. It’s a catalyst for making others feel better, and a way to find clarity among all the notions and ideas swirling around in her head that eventually find their way into a song.

