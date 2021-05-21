Hot Artist Alert: Fana Hues Shares New Music Video for Luscious Single “Lay Up”
For Pasadena local musician Fana Hues, music is not just a profession or a passion; it’s a tightly woven net shimmering with jewels of her family, friends and an innate purpose. It’s a space where Hues can explore her emotions free from the restraints society can place on a young woman and her emotions. It’s a catalyst for making others feel better, and a way to find clarity among all the notions and ideas swirling around in her head that eventually find their way into a song.www.grimygoods.com