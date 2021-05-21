Hot Artist Alert: Fana Hues Shares New Music Video for Luscious Single “Lay Up”

An interesting late-night reveal as The Pokémon Company and singer/songwriter Katy Perry has released a new single together. The brand new single is called "Electric" and shows off Perry's love for all things Pokémon that she's had since she was a kid, going back to playing the original Game Boy titles. The track was created for the 25th Anniversary and to be a part of Pokémon 25: The Album, which will be released later this Fall on Capitol Records. You can check out the music video below along with merch being released for it, along with more info on the video and a couple of quotes from both parties. Not to mention the ability to download or stream the song at the link above.