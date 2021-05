Company currently producing about 23%-25% of India's oil and gas output. Sees normalization of tax structure as crucial for India's upstream growth. Singapore — The S&P Global Platts India CEO Series is a compilation of exclusive interviews with the leaders of top oil and gas companies in India. Get insights on how they are planning their growth roadmap at a time when energy transition is changing the industry's landscape, how companies are finding their way through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as solutions needed to meet the country's insatiable appetite for energy.