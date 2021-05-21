newsbreak-logo
Claire George shares her emotive new song and video “Northern Lights” — Debut EP Out Today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a devastating loss, a huge fear is losing the memories we held so closely. Slowly the recollections become shattered images of what once was. Claire George’s new single “Northern Lights” deals with the passing of an ex-boyfriend due to substance abuse. Her aim is to capture their shared memories through this stunningly poignant release. Soft feathery vocals float atop luminous indie-pop beats concocting a delicate sound that dances in our minds. The singer reveals, “I wrote ‘Northern Lights’ about someone I loved and lost to opioid addiction. I wanted to eternalize the memories we shared before they became distant or distorted, as they do when you retell or revisit them. After they passed, they appeared regularly in my dreams. Waking up I would relive the loss and beg for an alternate reality.”

Claire George Dances Away the Pain on The Land Beyond the Light

Rarely has dance floor euphoria hurt as much as it does on Claire George’s debut album The Land Beyond the Light. Sure, the record’s woozy atmospherics and unhurried tempo recall something closer to Robyn’s “Honey” or the lighter side of Thom Yorke’s solo discography, but it’s not hard to imagine some hazy dancefloor with pink and blue lights shining through the thick fog. There’s more than a hint of melancholy in the music itself, but the driving and morose minor key piano chords frequently get obscured by the record’s steady percussion keeping things moving along. It is dance music, after all.