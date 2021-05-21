Claire George shares her emotive new song and video “Northern Lights” — Debut EP Out Today

After a devastating loss, a huge fear is losing the memories we held so closely. Slowly the recollections become shattered images of what once was. Claire George’s new single “Northern Lights” deals with the passing of an ex-boyfriend due to substance abuse. Her aim is to capture their shared memories through this stunningly poignant release. Soft feathery vocals float atop luminous indie-pop beats concocting a delicate sound that dances in our minds. The singer reveals, “I wrote ‘Northern Lights’ about someone I loved and lost to opioid addiction. I wanted to eternalize the memories we shared before they became distant or distorted, as they do when you retell or revisit them. After they passed, they appeared regularly in my dreams. Waking up I would relive the loss and beg for an alternate reality.”