Porsche Restores Gorgeous 911 SC With New York Fashion Label

If President Joe Biden is promising fireworks and barbecues on July 4th, the CFDA is working very hard to resurrect New York Fashion Week from the clutches of the coronavirus. Throughout the pandemic, designers employed a variety of methods to host fashion shows while keeping models, staff, and attendees safe — Christian Siriano held his Spring 2021 show outdoors and socially distanced, while Dior experimented with digital films and activations for their haute couture collections. And while pandemic-era fashion shows experienced varying levels of success, there’s no substitute for the allure of cramming into tiny benches, watching models strut down the way, and hoping your look is fire enough to get snapped by a street style photographer. This year, NYFW promises to be even bigger, flashier, and longer than weeks past, culminating with the Met Gala. Here’s what to expect in September 2021.