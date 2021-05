Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said his state’s effort to use a lottery to inspire residents to take a Covid-19 vaccine is working, with people showing up to “win” the money. “It’s clear that there’s some people out there that just kind of ambivalent” about getting the vaccine, DeWine said in a Friday Fox News interview with Charles Payne. “So I felt that if we put forward this — it’s not technically a lottery under Ohio law, we’re calling it a drawing. We’re going to do it for straight five weeks. Anybody who’s been vaccinated … will be eligible to win a million dollars, and we’ll do that five separate times.”