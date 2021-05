AmaWaterways will be returning to the rivers of Europe resuming sailings on board select ships beginning July 3, 2021 in Portugal. “We are so excited to see the situation in Europe evolving in a positive direction and are very optimistic about the new tourist entry requirements that will be officially announced in the coming days. We are proud to announce a selection of sailings starting the first week of July in Portugal with other restart dates throughout July on select ships on all the European rivers including the most luxurious ship on the Danube River, the AmaMagna on July 21, said Kristin Karst executive v.p. and co-founder, in a press statement.