Medical device manufacturers (MDMs) should not have to reinvent the same package over and over again. If one company has proven that a sterile barrier system is stable, as required by ISO 11607, other companies shouldn’t have to start back at zero when using the same package. They should be able to start their development work from a later time point — on the hypothesis that the package is safe up to “here,” for example — and then test from there to show that the packaging is acceptable and safe for their specific device.