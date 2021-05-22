MICHAEL ‘RUDI’ RUDOLPHI

Scottsboro City Mayor Jim McCamy recently expressed his concern over the workforce issues the nation, and Scottsboro, are currently encountering. The mayor was recently at a local restaurant and noticed a modified work schedule posted outside the establishment, informing the customers of their need to close on certain days and at new hours, due to the lack of an optimum number of employees needed to carry out a day’s business serving the public’s needs. Scottsboro also recently held a job fair that did not yield good results as far as people coming in off the street, seeking a place of employment.“If somebody wants to work here,” the mayor stated, “they can find a job. There’s no question. Anybody who wants a job can get one, easily.”