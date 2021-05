All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The wedding registry industrial complex tells couples they should focus on the we’ll have these forever items. You know, your KitchenAid stand mixers, your Le Creuset Dutch ovens, and your All-Clad pots and pans. But the days of the extravagant and expensive registry are waning. Since most people have fully-stocked kitchens when they get married, many opt for non-registry registry options, like giving to charity or creating a honeymoon fund.