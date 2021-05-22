newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsboro, AL

JAMES REEVES CHILTON JR.

jcsentinel.com
 5 days ago

James Reeves Chilton Jr. passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Cloverdale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Scottsboro after an extended illness. Visitation for Cloverdale staff will be at the Scottsboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. An online memorial service will be held on...

jcsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Cloverdale, AL
Scottsboro, AL
Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joseph#Memorial Service#Family Friend#Zoom#Tribute Store#Jr#Cloverdale Staff#Visitation#Dallas#Cousins#Western Kentucky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Alabama Statetheclarion.org

Local childhood cancer survivor represents Alabama

Sitting across from me in my office, you’d never guess Jaxson Guthrie, decked out in a baseball jersey and a Chicago Cubs hat, had already been in the fight of his life. At the age of 13, he is tall, eager, knees and elbows and just sporting a newly-achieved baritone voice.At the age of five, he was your typical boy, dirt-streaked, active and obsessed with his favorite hobby, baseball, or as the case may be, t-ball. But there was another thing on Jaxson’s mind, and that was his tummy aches. His parents, Tracy and Laura Guthrie knew something was wrong, and after almost a year of repeated doctor’s visits to find out why Jaxson was always complaining from a stubborn fever and abdominal pain, they finally received their answer: Jaxson was suffering from a rare form of Wilm’s tumor, and it was already stage four, having spread to his lungs.