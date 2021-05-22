JAMES REEVES CHILTON JR.

Sitting across from me in my office, you’d never guess Jaxson Guthrie, decked out in a baseball jersey and a Chicago Cubs hat, had already been in the fight of his life. At the age of 13, he is tall, eager, knees and elbows and just sporting a newly-achieved baritone voice.At the age of five, he was your typical boy, dirt-streaked, active and obsessed with his favorite hobby, baseball, or as the case may be, t-ball. But there was another thing on Jaxson’s mind, and that was his tummy aches. His parents, Tracy and Laura Guthrie knew something was wrong, and after almost a year of repeated doctor’s visits to find out why Jaxson was always complaining from a stubborn fever and abdominal pain, they finally received their answer: Jaxson was suffering from a rare form of Wilm’s tumor, and it was already stage four, having spread to his lungs.