SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The San Diego Toreros scored four runs in the fifth inning to overcome an early 3-0 deficit and hold on for a 4-3 win over Portland Friday night at Fowler Park. The Pilots outhit the Toreros by an 11-6 margin but left 11 runners on base. The teams meet for the series finale on Saturday with a 6 p.m. first pitch in what will be Portland's final game of the season.