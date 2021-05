GERING – The City of Gering is pleased to announce that a name has been chosen by the community for the new sports complex. Dome Rock Diamonds will be the official name of the new fields. The name was chosen by the community through a survey that was developed by Twin Cities Development (TCD) and offered to the community for a chance to vote on the City of Gering and TCD Facebook pages and on the City of Gering website. Now that a name has been chosen, a logo will be developed and signage will be installed at the diamonds sometime this summer.