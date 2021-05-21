newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

May 21 Evening Edition

By David Diersen
gopillinois.com
 1 day ago

— Palestine rally in Chicago draws hundreds to support freedom, celebrate Israel ceasefire – Liz Nagy. https://abc7chicago.com/politics/live-hundreds-march-in-downtown-chicago-palestine-rally/10674607/. NBC5. — Pro-Palestinian Protesters March in Downtown Chicago. https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/watch-live-pro-palestinian-protesters-rally-in-downtown-chicago/2516241/. FOX NEWS CHICAGO. — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in downtown Chicago. CHICAGO TRIBUNE. — State Sen. Lightford got cash, trips via Loretto Hospital: report |...

gopillinois.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Wheaton, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Republican Party#Gerrymandering#Cdc#Republicans#Protest Riot#Chicago Magazine#Chicago Tribune#Fox News#Daily Herald#Chicago Sun Times#Abc7#Fox News Chicago#Pro Palestinian#Loretto Hospital#Cdc#Hispanic#Kane County Board#Ford#African American#Wqad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Newsweek

Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot of 'Anti-White Racism,' Calls for Resignation

Former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard accused Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot of "anti-white racism" and called for her resignation in a Friday Twitter post. Lightfoot drew a backlash after she sent a letter to local Chicago media on Wednesday saying she'd have interviews only with journalists of color. She was marking her second-year anniversary as the city's first Black and openly lesbian mayor.
Congress & CourtsLebanon Democrat

Did the GOP just dodge a bullet?

When he took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party’s chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a “bipartisan” effort to learn what “really happened” in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left’s version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States.
CollegesPosted by
Salon

How Stanford College Republicans worked with right-wing media to get an AP reporter fired

Former Associated Press reporter Emily Wilder was fired from the international media company late Thursday following a pressure campaign by right-wing media, including publications such as The Federalist and The Washington Free Beacon working in tandem with the Standford College Republicans. Wilder was "canceled," if you will, for pro-Palestinian activism during her years in college — not at the AP.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Editorial: CNN needs to can Chris Cuomo

CNN ought to be ashamed of themselves. It’s bad enough they’ve lost their standing as a legitimate cable news channel by giving over precious airtime to left-lurching hosts. (Wolf Blitzer and Boston’s own John King get a pass here.) Now it’s out that CNN declared anchor Chris Cuomo’s phone calls...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Why GOP lawmaker's staffer alerted FBI before insurrection

Alex Ferro, a top aide to Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection. CNN’s Jim Acosta speaks with the Florida congressman about what his staffer observed while the pair were standing inside the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near Capitol Hill.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: More about Foxitis

I laughed when I read "Let's talk about Foxitis" (May 17). At first I thought it was satire, but then I realized that Leonard Pitts was serious about his writing. As always, Pitts only gives one side of the story, that side that fits his far leftist agenda. I admit...
Politicsjournalism.org

Chris Cuomo advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo raises ethics questions

This story, plus the AP terminates new staffer for violations of social media policy, Trump DOJ seized CNN reporter’s phone and email records, and more, all in today’s media headlines. Michael M. Grynbaum / The New York Times. May 20, 2021. Jeremy Barr / The Washington Post. May 20, 2021.
JournalismBeaumont Enterprise

An interview with Emily Wilder, recent Stanford grad fired from AP job over criticisms of Israel

Emily Wilder, a journalist and 2020 graduate of Stanford University, started a new job as an Associated Press news associate based in Maricopa County, Arizona, on May 3. Two weeks later, she was unceremoniously fired by the news outlet after conservatives resurfaced old social media posts that drew attention from Republicans as prominent as Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. In Wilder's eyes, her firing is the latest example of right-wing cancel culture.