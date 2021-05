Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!. Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!. Although there may be some of you here who may not necessarily be familiar with the name, Laura Treonze…I believe that you would ALL be familiar with the name, Tony Robbins! Laura has earned the distinct honour and the immense privilege of being only one of 100 worldwide Tony Robbins Certified Coaches at the time of her certification! In present day times, Laura predicts there are now likely 150 coaches to have received the same Tony Robbins Certification. Beyond incredible, Laura!