From looking at the comments on the River Life on the Duck Facebook page, more information about the Warners Bridge river access is needed. I was one of the two commissioners who represented the 4th district during the replacement of the old Warners Bridge. During that time, I received a phone call letting me know that access to the river was blocked but a fence that had been erected from the guard rail to the property line running east and west. This seems to be about where the gates are currently standing blocking access.