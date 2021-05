NEDERLAND — Anita Roman watched with tears of joy in her eyes Wednesday as her son, Tyler Jackson, signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Blinn College. “It is a proud moment,” Roman said. “He worked very hard, and I am super proud of him. Being a single parent, and he was one of three boys, it was rough. He’s matured a lot. He has grown a lot. He is staying focused. He was set on Blinn. His dreams came true.”