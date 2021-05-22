KATHIE’S KORNER — Gray hair is a crown, wear it well

Do you like working puzzles? I do, and I especially enjoy solving a type of puzzle called a maze. You may have worked a maze yourself at school or in a puzzle book. To solve the puzzle, you take your pencil and begin where is says, “Start” and try to find the open path in the maze that will lead you to “Finish.” Of course, you cannot cross any lines to get there. Sometimes these type puzzles can be very difficult, and you often have to back up, change directions, and start over again. If the maze is too hard, you might have to even find someone to help you solve it. When you do reach the end though, you feel very happy that you have reached your goal.