Greater PA The Magazine Vol. 3 is here!

(YourDigitalWall Editorial):- San Antonio, Texas May 10, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Only 24, DeeTrxll stands to be one of the most versatile rap artists of his time. The passing of his father sparked something inside of him to be the best he can be. Growing up in Port Arthur, Texas has helped him shape his sound. Making his break into popular culture with “From Me To You” his trending single, the Port Arthur native has continued to help build the legacy of BMB. His medley of gripping narratives and melodic cadence are among the slew of reasons why he is becoming a cultural staple. Port Arthur native recently released his new single “DISS ONE ” featuring Quin NFN and Kilo NFN. Keep in touch with DeeTrxll on Instagram.