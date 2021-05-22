newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Arthur, TX

Greater PA The Magazine Vol. 3 is here!

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolume 3 of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is available. It includes profiles on Mid County educators Jon Deckert and Dena Foust. We also catch up with recent NFL draft pick and LSU national champion Kary Vincent Jr. College football diehards need not worry. We also talk with Texas Longhorns...

panews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Arthur, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antonio Garcia#Texas Longhorns#Lsu#Interview Magazine#New York City#Texas College#Greater Pa#Magazine Vol#Greater Port Arthur#Lsu#Memorial Blvd#Texas Board#Nfl Draft#Mid County#Kary#Volume#College Football Diehards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NFL
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Law.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Weather closes Lamar State, Bob Hope School campuses

Due to localized flooding, Lamar State College Port Arthur closed its campus at 1 p.m. Monday. Many of the roads surrounding the campus are flooded. Those who are currently on campus should follow the directions below to safely make it to U.S. 69 and the Mid County area:. Follow Procter...
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

William Jenkins Sr.

William Jenkins Sr. was born July 28, 1947 to the late Carrie and Elgie Jenkins Sr. He was one of eleven children. William is a long-time resident of Port Arthur, Texas. William entered eternal rest on May 3, 2021 at Memorial Herman Houston Medical Center. During his younger days he...
Port Arthur, TX12newsnow.com

Niedenthal earns top NJCAA Region 14 softball honors

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Cameron Niedenthal's arrival at Lamar State College Port Arthur came with a great deal of expectation. She did not disappoint. Niedenthal, a freshman, was named NJCAA Region 14 First Team All-South Conference and Second Team All-Region as a utility player. Niedenthal, a graduate of Port Neches-Groves...
Port Arthur, TXyourdigitalwall.com

Exclusive Interview With Raising Artist Deetrxll

(YourDigitalWall Editorial):- San Antonio, Texas May 10, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Only 24, DeeTrxll stands to be one of the most versatile rap artists of his time. The passing of his father sparked something inside of him to be the best he can be. Growing up in Port Arthur, Texas has helped him shape his sound. Making his break into popular culture with “From Me To You” his trending single, the Port Arthur native has continued to help build the legacy of BMB. His medley of gripping narratives and melodic cadence are among the slew of reasons why he is becoming a cultural staple. Port Arthur native recently released his new single “DISS ONE ” featuring Quin NFN and Kilo NFN. Keep in touch with DeeTrxll on Instagram.
Port Arthur, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Caines ends Port Arthur's gold-medal drought

AUSTIN — Heading into Friday, Port Arthur Memorial was going through a bit of a gold-medal drought, by the Titans’ standards. But Trevonte Caines changed all that during Day 2 of the UIL track and field state championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium. A senior, Caines won the Class 5A...
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Janet Cline honored for lifetime commitment to students

Even in a room full of hundreds of people applauding her service, Janet Cline defers to the accomplishments of Port Arthur students. Retired from years of service with the Port Arthur Independent School District, Cline was the centerpoint during a surprise ceremony at the beginning of this week’s Pathways to Success Luncheon when she was awarded the Port Arthur Education Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award.