What are your earliest memories of being aware of your body? Aware of what you thought of yourself, and how you were viewed by others? My first memories were of my mother telling me how beautiful I was. She would applaud me for being strong and fast. She appreciated my rough and tough tomboy nature. I never had to do anything for these accolades. I was praised just for being who I was. I know so much of who I am and the confidence I have started with those little seeds of self-love that my mother sewed in me from an early age. Who knew that a mother’s love could be so profoundly powerful? Well, we do, because we are mothers.