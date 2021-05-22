The 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Is Quietly the Most Fuel-Efficient SUV to Buy This Year

Kia has spent the last couple of years adding and remaking models. The Kia Sorento is the latest to go under the knife. The 2021 version has a new look and it gains more space inside. It pays off for second-row riders with more legroom and the Sorento offers comfortable captain’s chairs that standout in this size class. Not many of the other compact crossovers have a third row. This Sorento does and is equipped to carry two children or small adults on short trips nicely.