The 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Is Quietly the Most Fuel-Efficient SUV to Buy This Year
Fuel efficiency has always been a big consideration when weighing the pros and cons of different vehicles. Drivers now face even more choices which include Traditional petroleum-powered cars, completely electric vehicles, or hybrids. Hybrids run on both electric and gas power. A late-model plug-in hybrid should reduce petroleum use by 30 to 60 percent. The 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid is a perfect example of just how efficient hybrids are.www.motorbiscuit.com