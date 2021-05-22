newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

The 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Is Quietly the Most Fuel-Efficient SUV to Buy This Year

By Milla Henson
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fuel efficiency has always been a big consideration when weighing the pros and cons of different vehicles. Drivers now face even more choices which include Traditional petroleum-powered cars, completely electric vehicles, or hybrids. Hybrids run on both electric and gas power. A late-model plug-in hybrid should reduce petroleum use by 30 to 60 percent. The 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid is a perfect example of just how efficient hybrids are.

www.motorbiscuit.com
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Hybrid Suv#Hybrid Electric Vehicle#Hybrid Vehicle#Electric Cars#City Cars#Electric Sports Cars#Motortrend#Rav4#U S News#Best Hybrid And Electric#Sel#Fuel Efficiency#Electric Suvs#Hybrids#Engine#Phev#Rear Wheel Drive#Legroom Back Passengers#Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Pickup Trucks You Can Buy

When you think of pickup trucks, fuel efficiency doesn't come to mind—well, perhaps it does, but not because trucks deliver Prius-rivaling mpg. More like the opposite. But modern trucks are capable of better fuel economy than you might expect, especially when you consider the booming class of smaller, lighter midsize pickups, and the fuel-sipping diesel engines and hybrid powertrain options rapidly proliferating among full-size trucks.
CarsPosted by
TechRadar

Volvo XC60 Recharge review: plug-in hybrid is great for space, comfort and family

Safe, comfortable, electric – well, electric at least some of the time. The former two, the Volvo XC60 Recharge always is. While the popular mid-sized SUV is available with traditional gasoline engines, it’s now also available as a Recharge model – which, in the XC60’s case, sees a traditional combustion engine married with a small battery that can be topped up by plugging it into a charging station, providing the option to drive as a full electric car.
Buying CarsPosted by
Newsweek

The 10 Most Popular Hybrid Car Models in America

High-quality hybrid cars are the new normal, with many eco-conscious consumers preferring these models to fully electric cars due to perceived range anxiety. Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at Edmunds, which compiled the data, told Newsweek: "While fully electric vehicles might be in the spotlight, hybrids are the workhorse of those looking to extract maximum fuel economy from their vehicle.
CarsDaily Hampshire Gazette

Guest columnist Eve Endicott: Why I went with a plug-in hybrid car

Not quite ready for an electric vehicle? Consider a plug-in hybrid for your next car — I’m an early adopter!. I hope to eventually own a fully electric vehicle and don’t want to discourage others from buying one. When faced with the need for a new car, however, I determined I wasn’t ready to give up on the internal combustion engine altogether. Here is what I learned on the way to choosing what for me is the best of both worlds: a hybrid plug-in.
CarsMotorAuthority

First Lexus plug-in hybrid to debut in 2021, followed by dedicated EV in 2022

Lexus in March said it will have 20 electrified vehicles in its lineup by 2025, encompassing hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery- and hydrogen-electric vehicles. On Tuesday, the automaker announced that its first plug-in hybrid vehicle would arrive in 2021, and its first dedicated EV would arrive the following year. Lexus didn't say what the vehicles would be but we have some clues.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Shadow Black Ford Escape

Clean. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! 4x4, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, WHEELS: 17 ALLOY SPARKLE SILVER PAIN... EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A, CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH BUCKETS W/60/40... SEE MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information....
Carsthetorquereport.com

Lexus to introduce a plug-in hybrid this year and EV in 2022

Lexus has offered hybrid models for years, but it has yet to release a full lineup of plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicles. It does offer a battery-electric version of the UX crossover, but that isn’t sold in the US. Well that’s about to change, since Lexus has confirmed that it will introduce its first plug-in hybrid this year, which will be followed by a new all-electric model in 2022.
Elkhart, INSouth Bend Tribune

New Toyota Venza comes standard with AWD and hybrid efficiency

Last produced in 2015, Toyota has reincarnated the Venza nameplate for a new crossover that aims to fill the niche between two of its most popular models — the compact RAV4 and the midsize Highlander. But unlike the RAV4 and Highlander, the new 2021 Venza comes only with all-wheel drive...
Buying CarsWTOP

Car Review: Kia’s 2021 Sorento combines hybrid efficiency with easy-on-the-eyes design

Kia has spent the last couple of years adding and remaking models. The Kia Sorento is the latest to go under the knife. The 2021 version has a new look and it gains more space inside. It pays off for second-row riders with more legroom and the Sorento offers comfortable captain’s chairs that standout in this size class. Not many of the other compact crossovers have a third row. This Sorento does and is equipped to carry two children or small adults on short trips nicely.
CarsMorning Sun

Luxurious 2021 Volvo XC60 Polestar Engineered is one powerful plug-in hybrid

When the conversation turns to plug-in hybrids and other eco-friendly cars, we often talk about how automakers have to trim back power to achieve their high fuel mileage and green credentials. But that’s not the case with the vehicle I’ll be describing here. Volvo offers the best of both worlds...
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Escape PHEV Launches In Mexico With Four Trim Levels

The 2021 Ford Escape PHEV and Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring have been delayed multiple times in recent months, a problem only compounded by the semiconductor chip shortage, which has forced FoMoCo to idle the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant – where the Escape and Corsair are produced – on more than one occasion. Regardless, Mexican customers who want to purchase a 2021 Ford Escape PHEV can now do so as the model is slated to arrive on dealer lots this week.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

2021 Ford Bronco fuel economy reveals it's not exactly a green machine

Ford CEO Jim Farley teased this week that an all-electric Bronco could be on the way in the coming years, but the gasoline-powered versions going on sale this summer aren’t exactly the greenest machines. The Ford-backed Bronco Nation forum has released official fuel economy numbers for the upcoming 4x4 SUV...
CarsSun-Journal

Energy Matters: Electric cars, range anxiety, plug-in hybrids

Is it time to get an electric car (EV)? Aren’t EVs with a large “range” expensive? Can you afford one with enough range to get where you need to go in Maine? Will you be stranded in the middle of nowhere without a charging station? And then, how long does it take to charge?
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Velocity Blue Metallic Ford Escape

Velocity Blue Metallic exterior and Dark Earth Gray interior, S trim. EPA 34 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Turbo Charged CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Lane...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Oxford White Ford Escape

Great Shape. FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH BUCKETS W/60/40... WHEELS: 17 ALLOY SPARKLE SILVER PAIN... SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential....
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW X8 Plug-In Hybrid Spied Looking Massive At The Nurburgring

It’s easy to criticize automakers for coming out with a plethora of SUVs, but the fact of the matter is, companies are in this business to make money and that's what sells these days. BMW hasn't bolstered its "X" lineup at the expense of traditional models as you can still get everything from a 1 Series hatchback and a 3 Series wagon to an oddball 6 Series Gran Turismo and the fullsize 7 Series sedan. Not only that, but a long-roof M3 is coming soon.