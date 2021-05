The Port Arthur Independent School District, in partnership with the Gulf Coast Health Center, will provide the Pfizer vaccine to PAISD students ages 12 and older and their parents for the next two weeks through a COVID-19 mobile clinic. In order to receive the vaccine, students ages 12-17 must have parental consent. The consent form and more information can be found on the main page of the PAISD website at www.paisd.org and the district’s main Facebook page, @PortArthurISD.