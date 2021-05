Osteoporosis, a condition in which the bones become thin or brittle, may indicate that a woman is at increased risk of heart problems, a new study says. According to research published in the journal Heart, thinning of the lower (lumbar) spine, top of the thigh bone (femoral neck), and hip are especially linked to a higher risk of heart attack or stroke. Read on to see if you're at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Caught COVID and Maybe Didn't Know It.