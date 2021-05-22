newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

UA student honors his late mother with award-winning presentation and research

By Shaley Sanders
KOLD-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marwan Abduljawad just graduated from the University of Arizona with a PhD in chemical engineering. Before Abduljawad graduated, he entered the 2021 University of Arizona Grad Slam competition, a campus-wide competition for the best three-minute graduate student presentation of their innovative research. Abduljawad wowed...

www.kold.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Magnet#Nanotechnology#Ua#The University Of Arizona#Mri#Kold News 13#Chemical Engineering#Ariz#Inspiration#Cancer Patients#Gadolinium Staying#Antibodies#Doctors#Energy Conversion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
News Break
Cancer
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Arizona Statetucson.com

New museum exhibit explores Arizona's 'place in space'

From the discovery of Pluto to the ongoing mission to bring back samples from an asteroid, Arizona has positioned itself at the center of the universe when it comes to space exploration. Starting Thursday, the Arizona History Museum in Tucson will launch a new, six-month exhibit dedicated to the state’s...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Education Notes: 5 Southern Arizona teachers honored with excellence award

Local nonprofit Tucson Values Teachers awarded five educators with Teacher Excellence Awards in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. The winning teachers are Nogales High School science teacher Ganesh Tiwari, Catalina Foothills’ Manzanita Elementary kindergarten teacher Kylie Baker, TUSD’s Hollinger K-8 second-grade teacher Mayra Ruiz, TUSD’s Palo Verde High PE teacher Jim Mentz and Marana Unified’s Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 eighth-grade science teacher Lauren Ochoa.
Arizona Stateasu.edu

New Army ROTC initiative connects past with future

A new program at Arizona State University will carry the name of a legendary Arizona figure and ASU’s first Alumni Association president with the goal of mentoring tomorrow’s leaders by connecting them with those who came before. The Department of Military Science recently established the ASU Army ROTC James McClintock...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Tucson, AZaerotechnews.com

Tucson area military spouses invited to dinner

Calling all Tucson area Military Spouses of active duty, National Guard and Reserves. Register for the USO Arizona – Tucson Area – Military Spouse Appreciation Dinner, 6-8 p.m., May 21 at Morris Air National Guard Base. Register now for more details! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/154480303747.
Arizona Statetucson.com

COVID-19 cases fall in Arizona as more children become eligible for vaccine

In Arizona and Pima County, COVID-19 cases have fallen for the second consecutive week after trending upward from the end of March through much of April. “It's not a big decline, but it's there, it's noticeable,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health. “In the big scheme of things it doesn't get us out of the woods or anything like that, but at least we're moving in the right direction again.”
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Service

I work for a home healthcare company in Tucson caring for the elderly. I started in the industry at the beginning of the pandemic when I got laid off from my job as a cook at a restaurant on Fourth Ave. I’d been a cook since I was 15. From...
Tucson, AZazjewishpost.com

Carol Stern, Tucson community leader and Israel advocate, dies

Carol Stern passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. She and her husband, Al, of blessed memory, provided invaluable leadership to the Tucson Jewish community for decades, serving as moving forces behind the establishment of our vital institutions. Among her other key contributions, Carol was instrumental in creating Women’s Division...
Pima County, AZTucson Weekly

Pima County offers free swimming lessons for children

Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are offering 800 free swim lessons to children at three Pima County pools. Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave. Flowing Wells Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd. The lessons are part of an overall water safety effort to teach children proper swimming techniques...
Pima County, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, May 13: Mobile vax units at Wheeler Taft Library and Greyhound Park today; Here are other spots to find your shot

Pima County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have launched mobile vaccination units to reach vulnerable communities with high risks of COVID-19 exposure and infection. The operation includes two mobile vaccination units that are able to administer 250 vaccines per day each, according to a county press release. The units...
Pima County, AZazpm.org

Overdose-related deaths set record in Pima County in 2020

The number of overdose-related deaths registered in Pima County set a new record in 2020, according to the chief medical examiner’s annual report. The report tracked 13,461 registered deaths overall, a 26% increase compared to the average for the previous three years. It identified 446 deaths from overdose-related causes, reflecting a 32% increase from the previous year. We discussed the findings with Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Greg Hess.