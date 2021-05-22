Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (5/21/21): Cubs 12, Cardinals 3 – Offense Explodes Late to Back Hendricks

Minor league, or development level ball, games are about development. Sunday, I had an occasion to equally want the Cubs affiliate reliever to escape a 12th-inning jam (which he did), and serve up a meatball for a single to center. Nobody was injured in the very late innings, and that was important. I’m not entirely sure what percentage of games have injuries, but the number seems well up. That could be any of a various number of biases, but fans don’t see the numbers. The Cubs seem in “very slow ramp up” mode.