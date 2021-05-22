Corunna employee honored

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) According to information released in May from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), Michigan currently has more than 530,000 professional trades job openings in “high-demand, high-wage industries.” May is Professional Trades month, but trades represent just one sector of a large-scale, complex job market that also includes everything from agriculture, construction, retail, financial, real estate, education and more. The state-level economy can be viewed in Shiawassee County under microeconomics – with numerous factors and effects playing into county businesses needing to fill the local labor market. Shiawassee County employers – in most economic sectors – are struggling to both fill job positions and to keep current employees on staff.