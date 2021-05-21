newsbreak-logo
El Paso, TX

Potential storms in the area Saturday

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a chance (20%) for isolated storms Saturday afternoon and night from El Paso to our eastern counties. Some areas in Hudspeth and Culberson county could see a severe storm with gusty winds and hail potential. Temps will climb to the low and mid 90's.

