Potential storms in the area Saturday

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HUDSPETH AND EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms in northern Mexico, moving east-northeast at 20 mph. A few storms have already developed in southern Hudspeth County and the line from Mexico will move into Hudspeth and eastern El Paso Counties over the next one-half hour. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea-size hail, and brief heavy rainfall will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Tornillo, Sierra Blanca, Clint, Horizon City, Dell City, Allamoore, Loma Linda, Fabens, Indian Hot Springs, Desert Haven, Hueco Tanks, Fort Hancock, Fort Quitman, Cornudas, Esperanza and Frenchman Canyon. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 25 and 134.