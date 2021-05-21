American Masters “Ballerina Boys”

newsbreak-logo
Ballerina Boys is a portrait of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo ("The Trocks"), an all-male ballet company and international dance sensation. For over 45 years the company has shared its signature style and message of equality, inclusion and social justice with audiences around the world. The men perform classical...

