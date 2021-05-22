Gravel Gets Attica Win Following Haudenschild’ Heartbreak

ROSSBURG, OH – May 3, 2021 – When you think of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Eldora Speedway is one of the first tracks you think of. Last year, the Outlaws were locked out of Rossburg, Ohio for the first time in Series history. We didn’t get to race two in May, we didn’t get to crown a king in July, and no crowns were handed out in September. It was sad, quite frankly.