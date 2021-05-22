Gravel Gets Attica Win Following Haudenschild’ Heartbreak
ATTICA, OH – May 21, 2021 – If it wasn’t for bad luck, Sheldon Haudenschild might not have any luck at all. The Wooster, OH native was coming to the white flag on Friday night, just 1/3-mile away from collecting a wildly popular home state win at Attica Raceway Park, but then it all went south. Running ahead of him, DJ Foos lost his left rear tire and spun around in turn four, leaving Haudenschild with nowhere to go as the NOS Energy Drink #17 plowed into him.www.stlracing.com