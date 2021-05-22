newsbreak-logo
Dennis Erb, Jr. Claims Pair of Runner-Up Finishes Heading into Port Royal Doubleheader!

stlracing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team were up front throughout a lucrative tripleheader in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin from May 14-16. Last Friday night in the $10,000 to win ‘Farmer City 74,’ Dennis clicked off the second fastest lap in Group A during MARS Racing Series qualifying and later secured a victory in his heat race. After starting fourth in the 74-lap headliner at Farmer City Raceway, Dennis was able to maintain that position on the mostly one-groove racing surface to bring home a steady fourth place performance behind only victor Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce, and Tanner English.

www.stlracing.com
