Fairbury, IL

Tanner English Gears Up for Granite City Following $15,000 Spring Showcase Triumph!

stlracing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The 2021 win total for Riggs Motorsports was elevated to six last Saturday night, May 15 when driver Tanner English came out on top of a thrilling ‘Spring Showcase’ at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois! Tanner stopped the clock second fastest in Group B during MARS Racing Series qualifying before securing a heat race triumph. After starting the 50-lap contest from the pole position, Tanner led the exciting race on a couple of different occasions before taking back the point from Brian Shirley for good with only nine circuits remaining. The Benton, Kentucky hotshoe then bested a top five that included Dennis Erb, Jr., Shirley, Brandon Sheppard, and Ryan Unzicker to pocket the $15,000 payday!

