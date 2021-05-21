newsbreak-logo
USDA Prepares to Forgive Loans to Socially Disadvantaged Farmers

By Philip Gruber, News Editor
Lancaster Farming
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers of color are one step closer to debt relief. The USDA Farm Service Agency published its first notice of funding availability for the project on May 21, and the agency plans to begin paying off loans in June. The $4 billion forgiveness of certain types of federal ag loans...

