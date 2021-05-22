Horoscope for Saturday, 5/22/21 by Christopher Renstrom

Wednesday, May 26: Full Moon in Sagittarius / Total Lunar Eclipse. You’re an outlaw, baby. Or, at least, you like to act that way. As the last fire sign of the zodiac, you’re fueled by curiosities, wanderlust, and passion, which means you’re always on the run. But what about…your dirty laundry? Or those dishes piling up in your sink? Or that electricity bill that’s starting to collect interest? I’m sorry to say, Sagittarius, but these mundane duties are also your responsibility, so even when you’re cruising at 35,000 feet (proverbially speaking, of course), you still need to make sure you’re tending to your tasks at hand. The New Moon Taurus on May 11 illuminates the area of your chart connected to structures, routines, and schedules, so this is an excellent time to ensure that nothing has slipped through the cracks. Make a to-do list, get yourself organized, and then you can continue to explore.