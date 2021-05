Several Rambelles were recognized by the Lone Star Conference as their post-season awarded and five Rambelles were named first-team all-conference, the most by any school in the conference. First team selections included 1B Madi Fernandez, 2b Ashlynn Lerma, CF Courtney Barnhill, DP Ashlynn Box and C Keilei Garcia. Three Rambelles were named to the NFCA South Central all-region team. Fernandez and Lerma were both selected to the first team while Barnhill was named to the second team.