Ferdinand Alexander Porsche was a genius, a visionary. A man not weary of defying odds and venturing into the unknown. Not only is he the driving force behind the legendary Porsche 911 sports car, but he also brought us much, much more. Under the Porsche Design umbrella is a world of luxury items to be found, from travel bags, writing instruments and fashion items to highly technical sports-oriented wristwatches. There’s a clear link to the road and race cars by Porsche but that’s not all. The brand has a very innovative orientation and today we take a look at a vintage world’s first by Porsche Design. We’re comparing the then futuristic Titan Chronograph by IWC and its modern derivative, the Monobloc Actuator 24h-Chronotimer.